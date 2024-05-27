Surveillance video catches home burglar loading stolen items onto bike in Philly: police

Philadelphia police are attempting to locate a man they say is responsible for a residential burglary in East Falls.

According to police, on May 7, 2024, on the 3300 block of Cresswell Street at 9:40 p.m., a man was seen burglarizing a woman’s home while she was on vacation.

They say the homeowner was away until May 20 and upon her return, she found things missing from her house.

When she viewed her security camera, it showed a white male with a baseball hat and a light-colored backpack on a mountain bike loading stolen items on a bike before fleeing the area.

Investigators say the same suspect is possibly connected to similar residential burglaries and thefts in the area.

The suspect is described as a White man with a beard and tattoos on both arms and teardrop tattoo below his right eye, also an "IRISH" tattoo on his right forearm.

If you see this suspect, do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).