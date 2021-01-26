Surveillance video released of attempted robbery, shooting on subway platform in Center City

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of an attempted robbery and shooting on a subway platform on Market Street in Center City.

Video shows the suspect walking up to the victim sitting on the bench Sunday night around 8 p.m.

Police say the suspect points a gun at him and demands his belongings and when he refused, the suspect pistol-whipped him.

The victim jumped up and started to fight to get the gun, according to the video. A second suspect then joins in.

During the scuffle, the victim was shot twice but still managed to get the gun.

Advertisement

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED:

Police: 18-year-old critical after shooting on SEPTA platform in Center City

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter