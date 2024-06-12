Suspect in 2023 Philadelphia homicide arrested while hiding in Puerto Rico: police

article

Authorities say a murder suspect wanted for a deadly shooting last year in Philadelphia was captured in Puerto Rico.

Amir Studevan, was taken into custody for murder and charges related to the Jan. 31, 2023 killing of Samuel Rosario.

Investigators believe Studevan shot Rosario multiple times in the stomach on the 2600 block of North 13th Street.

Studevan has been charged with murder and other crimes related to the killing, according to authorities.

He is currently awaiting extradition back to Philadelphia to face the charges.