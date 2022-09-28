Suspect accused of carjacking family in Philadelphia driveway arrested, sources say

An armed carjacker accused of ambushing a mother and her teenage daughter in the driveway of their Northeast Philadelphia home has been captured, according to a source.

Investigators say the pair were leaving their home on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6 a.m. Monday morning when the suspect ran up to them armed with a gun.

"It appears he was laying in wait," Captain John Ryan told FOX 29's Dawn Timmeny.

The disturbing video of the carjacking to posted Instagram shows the mother pleading with the suspect as he threatens her and her daughter with a gun.

The suspect took the woman's purse and drove off in the family's Hyundai Santa Fe, according to police. Despite the crime, Ryan said it's the exact outcome authorities hope for in these situations.