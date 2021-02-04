Suspect accused of cloning debt cards, withdrawing thousands from ATMs in New Jersey

Mount Laurel police are advising residents to check their bank statements after shoppers at a southern New Jersey ShopRite may have had their debit cards cloned and money stolen from their bank accounts.

Police believe the suspect lives or works near the ShopRite on Union Mill Road where they say he stole the information, then withdrew money from Wawa ATMs in Camden and Burlington counties.

"It is a little scary knowing that somebody is in there, preying on people during these hard times that we have and stealing and taking money," Anthony Duckett said. "It’s very upsetting."

The majority of the victims are Mount Laurel residents, according to police. Most of their information was obtained in November 2020.

Public Information Officer Kyle Gardner says half a dozen people filed police reports, but Mount Laurel police worry other neighbors had money stolen without even realizing it.

"There is so much technology out there that obviously can be used for good and bad and in this case, your hard-earned money is being taken by someone who has the technology to do so," Gardner said.

Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect is kindly asked to contact Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300, the confidential tip line 856-234-1414 Ext. 1599, or email Detective Amaro at lamaro@mountlaurelpd.org.

