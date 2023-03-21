Suspect arrested after stabbing man, 24, in the chest in Kensington: police

article

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Philadelphia, police say.

According to authorities, the stabbing occurred at midnight on Tuesday on the 700 block of Allegheny Avenue in the city's Kensington section.

Officials say a 24-year-old male was stabbed once in the chest and transported to Temple Hospital, where he was placed in "extremely critical condition."

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.