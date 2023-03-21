Police: Fight leads to deadly shooting inside Overbrook bar

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department were on scene outside of a Philadelphia bar after a deadly shooting.

According to police, 19th District officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of 66th Street and Lansdowne Avenue in the Overbrook section of the city around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man lying inside the takeout area of a bar with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, officials say.

Authorities say the investigation revealed the 44-year-old and another man, who both frequent the area, got into a physical altercation.

One man then pulled out a gun and shot the 44-year-old man, who collapsed, got up and collapsed again before crawling out to the takeout area of the bar, per police.

According to officials, the victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he died.

The shooter was last scene on surveillance cameras walking southbound on 66th, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and active.