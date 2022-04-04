Suspect arrested in connection with Sacramento mass shooting, police say

A 26-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Sacramento shooting that claimed the lives of six people and left a dozen others wounded, police announced.

The Sacramento Police Department named Dandrae Martin as a suspect in the case on Monday. Martin was arrested just after midnight Monday. He was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, authorities said.

According to Sacramento County jail record, Martin also has an outstanding warrant from Riverside County. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

During the course of the investigation, detectives served search warrants at three residences where they recovered at least one handgun.

Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and 12 people wounded. Authorities said they believed at least two shooters carried out the massacre.

Authorities said Monday that at least three buildings and three cars in the downtown area were hit by gunfire. More than 100 expended shell casings were found at the scene.

The victims struck and killed by the gunfire were identified as Sergio Harris, 38, Devazia Turner, 29, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32.

Davis was an unhoused woman who slept on the sidewalk near the shooting, according to Sacramento city council member Katie Valenzuela. She was a familiar face around downtown Sacramento, according to Capitol Books co-owner Ross Rojek. She'd been here for a long time," Rojek said. "She just got caught in the crossfire and it's unfortunate."

Marques Davison, a Sacramento resident who was born and raised in Oakland, lives nearby where the shooting took place. He was holding a vow renewal ceremony Saturday night with his wife, celebrating 20 years together. Davison and his out-of-town guests missed the gunfire by about 30 minutes, deciding to go home at 1:30 Sunday morning after leaving the bars along K street.