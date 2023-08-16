Suspect arrested in Lancaster sexual assault cold case: police

article

Lancaster police say they arrested a suspect on Tuesday who is allegedly responsible for the unsolved sexual assault of two minors over 25 years ago.

Eric Dorwart, 54, is believed to be the suspect in an incident on April 4, 1997, in which authorities say a man approached and performed sex acts with two minors outside their home on West Newport Road before driving away in a work van.

Dorwart was linked to the assault through DNA evidence left at the scene and would also have matched physical descriptions provided by the victims at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Officials say Dorwart has been released ahead of his preliminary hearing.

Police encourage anyone with information relevant to this case to contact the Lancaster Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.