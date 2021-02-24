Suspect arrested in sexual assault, robbery of woman at Macy's in Center City

A suspect in the sexual assault and robbery of a woman in a Center City Macy's has been arrested, authorities report.

Police say they arrested the man at his home and he is expected to be charged Wednesday.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The incident occurred inside the women's room restroom at the Macy's Store on the 1300 block of Market Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

"While she's in the stall, he came over the top of the stall that's when he threatened her, dragged her into a stall a little further down, and assaulted her," Special Victims Unit Captain Mark Burgmann said.

Investigators say the suspect threatened to kill the 55-year-old woman with a sharp barbecue skewer if she made any noise, then sexually assaulted the victim and robbed her.

"It's pretty brazen for him to go inside the bathroom for 20 minutes, wait there thinking somebody else would come in and find him," Burgmann added.

The suspect was caught on video as he left the store quickly and crossed Market Street. Police say he got off a train to 52nd and Market and disappeared.

