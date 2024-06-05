Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 65-year-old woman during 'neighborhood dispute'

article

Authorities have identified an alleged gunman who they say shot and killed his 65-year-old neighbor during a dispute Tuesday afternoon.

William Pulver, 64, is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor, Patricia Shinn, on the 7100 block of Montague Street just after noon.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the block and found Shinn in the rear of a property with gunshot wounds in the back.

Shinn was pronounced dead at the crime scene and Pulver was arrested after first refusing to exit his home, authorities said.

Robert Shinn, the victim's husband of 37-years, said police were called to the house on Monday after he said the couple and Pulver had a confrontation.

"He told us we stole his iPad. And, went on some kind of rant. Wanted to fight me. He pushed her," Robert told FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Pulver has been charged with murder and weapons crimes.