Man charged in deadly stabbing rampage at home in New Castle County

A man is facing murder charges after investigators say he fatally stabbed three people at a home in New Castle County on Friday and lead police on a dangerous pursuit before being taken into custody.

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were called to a home on Camerton Lane in Townsend around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of an injured person yelling for help.

Investigators say a 68-year-old man was found on the front steps of the home with stab wounds to the upper body. Police also found three more people stabbed inside the home, including a 53-year-old woman and 19-year-old man who were dead.

Donald Grier, 40, was is facing three counts of felony first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

A 61-year-old woman was airlifted from the home to an area hospital where she also died.

Police learned that the suspected stabber had fled the home in a red pick-up truck that was later found on Summit Bridge Road. The suspect refused to stop for police and struck a police cruiser during a brief pursuit.

Donald Grier, 40, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of felony first-degree murder, attempted murder and related charges.

Authorities have not said what caused Grier to go on the deadly stabbing rampage or what his relationship is to the victims.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter