Suspect charged with shooting teen in the back with 'ghost gun' in West Philly

The Brief A suspect is charged with shooting a 16-year-old in the back during a morning shooting last week. The shooting stemmed from an argument that escalated into a physical fight. Officials say the suspect used a "ghost gun" during the shooting.



A 16-year-old boy was struck when a shooting erupted in broad daylight in West Philadelphia last week, and now the DA's Office is holding a 20-year- old man responsible.

What we know:

Taesean Grant, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in connection to a shooting on the 30 block of 52nd Street on February 25.

Officials say Grant opened fire on the teen victim after an argument escalated into a physical fight and the teen attempted to flee, but was instead shot in the back.

Grant was taken into custody minutes later by police driving past the scene. He later admitted to shooting the teen, according to the DA's Office.

A 9mm Poly 80 handgun and three shell casings were recovered from the suspect, and matched the gun used during the shooting.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia DA Larry Kranser spoke out about "ghost guns" during a press conference on Monday, calling Grant's behavior "reckless."

"This case is yet another clear example of why state legislators need to enact commonsense gun laws to help curb the proliferation of so-called 'ghost guns'," Krasner said. "These dangerous weapons are far too easy to obtain and are ending up in the hands of young men at an increasingly alarming rate."

What's next:

Grants has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10.