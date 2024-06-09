Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Hatboro, police say
HATBORO, Pa. - A deadly shooting in a quiet part of Montgomery County broke the early evening air.
The shooting happened on the 200 block of North York Road, in Hatboro, around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police rolled out crime scene tape, blocking off a parking lot near a barber.
At least 10 evidence markers and a gun were located at the scene.
Police said one person was shot and died on the way to the hospital.
Investigators say the shooter is in custody.