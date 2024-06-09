Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Hatboro, police say

A deadly shooting in a quiet part of Montgomery County broke the early evening air.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of North York Road, in Hatboro, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police rolled out crime scene tape, blocking off a parking lot near a barber.

At least 10 evidence markers and a gun were located at the scene.

Police said one person was shot and died on the way to the hospital.

Investigators say the shooter is in custody.