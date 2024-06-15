Suspect on dirt bike hospitalized after pulling gun on officers: sources

article

A suspect on a dirt bike who, police say, pulled a gun on Philadelphia police, is now in the hospital after he was shot in return, sources say.

The incident took place at North 6th and West Somerset streets, in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, around 3:15.

Sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the suspect was riding a dirt bike and tried pulling a gun on an officer. Police discharged their weapons, striking the suspect twice.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No additional details were released by officials.