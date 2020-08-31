Suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in New Castle County

Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware are continuing to investigate a police-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.

The incident occurred Sunday night in the Ashbourne Hills community on North Avon Drive.

Officials say officers were responding to a report of a domestic incident when one of the officers fired his service weapon, striking a suspect.

The suspect was then taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

New Castle County Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

