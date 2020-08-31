Suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting in New Castle County
ASHBOURNE HILLS, Del. - Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware are continuing to investigate a police-involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.
The incident occurred Sunday night in the Ashbourne Hills community on North Avon Drive.
Officials say officers were responding to a report of a domestic incident when one of the officers fired his service weapon, striking a suspect.
The suspect was then taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
New Castle County Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.
___
Advertisement
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP