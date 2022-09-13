Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made

article

A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend.

The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night.

Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the abdomen, and pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was later identified as Tanrence Jamar Matthes, of South 56th Street.

Video from the scene appears to show two crashed cars, however, no further details have been released.

A weapon was recovered, and an arrest made in connection to the shooting, according to police.