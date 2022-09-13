Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made

By FOX 29 Staff
Police say man shot to death inside car.

PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend.

The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night.

Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the abdomen, and pronounced dead on the scene.

He was later identified as Tanrence Jamar Matthes, of South 56th Street.

Video from the scene appears to show two crashed cars, however, no further details have been released.

A weapon was recovered, and an arrest made in connection to the shooting, according to police.