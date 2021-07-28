Suspect in hit-and-run rampage in Philadelphia and Montgomery County identified

Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested a suspect in connection to several hit-and-runs, including a deadly crash in South Philadelphia where police say the driver hopped the curb and ran over a woman twice.

Police believe the suspect is also responsible for hit-and-run crashes in Manayunk and Collegeville that happened after he fled the deadly early Wednesday morning crash in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the series of events started after midnight when a man hopped into a Chevy Malibu that was left running. It's believed that the car belonged to a family member or friend who helped police identify the suspect.

Investigators say the man rear-ended a couple who were sitting on a motorcycle near Broad and Lombard streets in Philadelphia. They were not seriously injured, according to police.

Kareem Welton (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)

The man continued onto South 15th Street where police say he drove onto the sidewalk and struck a 32-year-old woman who was walking home from her job at a local restaurant with a co-worker.

According to police, the suspect turned around at Kater Street, drove up the sidewalk again, and hit the woman a second time. Police say the driver was going to make a third pass when he was scared off by witnesses from a nearby business.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she died shortly before 5 a.m., according to police.

The driver ditched the car shortly after the deadly hit-and-run and stole another car, according to police. He allegedly used that vehicle to strike another pedestrian on Umbria and Hermitage streets in Manayunk. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Kareem Welton, 40, of Philadelphia, faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault related to the hit-and-run in Collegeville that left a 38-year-old man seriously injured.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a Collegeville police officer was on routine patrol when he received information about a stolen gray Nissan Altima heading west on Ridge Pike and Main Street. The officer spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed after crossing the Perkiomen Bridge. He activated his emergency lights, then briefly lost sight of the vehicle.

Seconds later, the officer came across a pedestrian that was lying in the roadway and stopped to assist the 38-year-old injured runner who had been struck by the Altima. The hit-and-run victim was life-flighted to a Philadelphia hospital with severe injuries including a broken spine and fractures to his ribs and leg. He is expected to survive.

An investigation by the Montgomery County Detective Bureau and Collegeville Police found that, according to witnesses, the driver of the Altima crossed the oncoming lane of travel, intentionally struck the runner and then returned to his proper westbound travel lane before driving off west on Main Street.

Welton then pulled the Altima into an Exxon station in Trappe and got out of the car, removing a puppy from the backseat, according to investigators. He allegedly then attempted to steal a bicycle but was confronted by the owner.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

