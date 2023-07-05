Suspect in June shooting arrested by Wilmington Police

article

The Wilmington Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a June shooting incident.

Officers reportedly responded to 1300 block of Maryland Avenue on June 20 at 3:25 p.m., where they found a 19-year-old female and a 13-year-old male who were wounded by gunfire. Both victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

After investigators identified 19-year-old Angelo Brown as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest, police say they executed a search warrant at the 700 block of Woodtop Drive on June 30 at approximately 6 a.m.

Officers then took Brown into custody without incident and recovered a 9mm handgun, according to authorities.

Officials say he has been charged with several offenses, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brown was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 20 and was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $332,733 cash bail.