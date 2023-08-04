Suspect in stabbing death of O'Shea Sibley has turned himself in to police, sources say

A suspect in the deadly stabbing of a O'Shea Sibley during a confrontation of a New York City gas station has tuned himself in to police, according to law enforcement sources.

Sibley, 28, was fatally stabbed during an encounter with another group last weekend while filling-up at a gas station in Brooklyn, police in New York reported.

Investigators say Sibley, an openly gay man, and his friends were dancing to music when they were confronted by a group of men who allegedly used homophobic slurs and ordered them to stop.

When Sibley moved toward them and spoke, police say he was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at a local hospital. The fatal stabbing is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

Sibley moved from Philadelphia to New York City before the COVID pandemic in search of dance and choreography opportunities. He formerly attended the prestigious Philadanco as a teenager.

In the wake of his death, vigils of remembrance and rallies for justice organized in New York City. Sibley's father, Jake Kelly, spoke glowingly of his slain son's spirit in an interview with FOX 29.

"O'Shea was more like a peacemaker, if you were with him and somebody was trying to do something to you, he'd try to defuse the situation, that's what it looks like he was doing there," Kelly said.