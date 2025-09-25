Suspect kicks down security door, shoots clerk during robbery of Philly corner store: police

The Brief Authorities are looking for a gunman accused of shooting a 27-year-old corner store clerk in the face during a robbery. Police are also searching for a second suspect who they believe acted as a lookout during the gunpoint robbery. The store clerk was brought to the hospital and placed in stable condition.



Authorities are searching for a gunman who was captured on surveillance video kicking down a security door inside a Philadelphia corner store and shooting a 27-year-old clerk in the face.

What we know:

Investigators say the armed robbery happened Sept. 14 at the Bridge Market on the 2000 block of Bridge Street.

The unknown suspect is accused of trying to rob the store clerk at gunpoint by reaching through the security glass at the checkout counter.

Video shows the suspect run towards the back of the store and kick down a glass security door leading behind the checkout counter.

Investigators say once behind the counter, the suspect shot a 27-year-old clerk in the face before fleeing the store.

The injured clerk was brought to the hospital and later placed in stable condition.

Investigators called attention to a second suspect who they believe acted as a lookout for the gunman during the robbery.

What you can do:

Investigators described the suspect as a thin Black man wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the word ‘NARCOS’ across the back.

The suspected lookout was also dressed in a dark-colored hoodie with ‘Yale’ across the back.