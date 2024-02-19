Suspect killed in Chester police shootout was suspect in earlier drive-by: DA

Authorities in Delaware County are sharing new details about a police shootout over the weekend that left a suspect dead and a veteran detective injured.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer revealed Monday that police were investigating a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the day Saturday, around 11:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Pennell Street.

Investigators soon learned that a victim was hurt in a shooting and that they were shot by someone firing out of the driver’s side of black Ford Taurus. That vehicle sped off after the shooting, but Stollsteimer says video evidence led to the identification of Torraize Armstrong, 40, as a suspect.

Later Saturday afternoon, around 4:30 p.m., Chester Police Detective Steve Byrne received word that Armstrong’s black Taurus had been spotted in the city of Chester. Byrne caught up with the Taurus and tried to make an ‘investigatory stop,’ but the driver took off, according to Stollsteimer.

Neighboring police departments joined the pursuit as Armstrong fled into Upland, and eventually back into Chester.

Stollsteimer says Armstrong’s vehicle blew a tire before he tried unsuccessfully to make a turn and stepped out of the vehicle.

Authorities say Armstrong got out of the car and immediately began firing a 9mm handgun at police officers who had taken part in the chase.

Detective Byrne was struck by gunfire and returned fire, along with three other officers who were on the scene.

Armstrong was struck by gunfire several times and later died from his injuries at Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Stollsteimer says that an initial ballistics report showed that the 9mm Armstrong used to fire at police was the same gun used in the drive-by earlier in the day.

"We have now determined that he (Armstrong) was indeed the shooter that day," Stollsteimer said. "It was his vehicle that drove by and shot an individual at the 900 block of Pennell, and we have now tied that gun directly to Mr. Armstrong."

Byrne a 16-year veteran of the Chester police force, was released from the hospital on Monday.

Officials declined to give more information on the drive-by shooting, but say the victim will survive their injuries.