Man accused of stabbing 19-year-old ex-girlfriend to death in front of police in Bucks County

Authorities in Bucks County say officers witnessed a young man stab his ex-girlfriend to death, then stab himself in the neck as he ran from police during a domestic incident last Friday.

Christopher Weigel, 23, is accused of tackling and fatally stabbing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend at a home on Waterford Road in Lower Makefield Township.

Police were called to the property around 2:30 Friday for a reported burglary that they later learned was domestic-related, investigators said.

When officers arrived at the home, investigators say they witnessed Weigel tackle the woman to the ground and repeatedly stab her. She was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Lower Makefield Police Deputy Chief Bob Lewis told FOX 29 the deadly encounter took just two minutes to unfold.

Weigel is accused of stabbing himself multiple times in the neck as he ran from police. Chief Lewis said officers Tased Weigel and took him into custody near a fence at the Brookstone Condominiums property line.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

No charges have been reported as of Monday morning. Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn and local police will hold a press conference on the deadly encounter at 11 a.m.