Deadly shooting erupts outside 1-year-old's birthday party in Allentown, group of suspects fled: DA

A baby's first birthday ended in tragedy when officials say two groups exchanged gunfire, killing a man Saturday night in Allentown.

Officials say the deadly shooting erupted when two groups got into a dispute outside a home on South Dauphin and East Walnut streets just before 8 p.m.

One or more people from the uninvited group tried to get into the party, fired several shots, then fled according to the DA's Office.

Those shots struck the victim, 33-year-old Miguel S. Dalmasi, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Dalmasi was attending the party with his family for the 1-year-old child, who was also a relative.

His death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Lehigh County Coroner.

No one else at the party was struck by gunfire, and no other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made, and no arrest warrants have been issued. An investigation is underway.