Suspended Phillies OF Johan Rojas ruled out for the season with UCL tear

The Brief Johan Rojas will miss the remainder of the 2026 Phillies season with a UCL tear. Rojas, 25, was suspended for 80 games in March after testing positive for Boldenone. He will undergo surgery within the next few weeks to repair the tear and is expected to be ready for spring training.



Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing the UCL in his right elbow.

What we know:

Rojas, 25, was suspended in March for 80 regular season games and the playoffs after testing positive for Boldenone.

The Phillies announced on Wednesday that Rojas would miss the remainder of the season after imaging revealed a tear in his UCL.

The team said the tear will require surgery with an internal brace, which will take placed in the next couple of weeks.

The Phillies plan on Rojas being ready for spring training next season.