Suspect sought after fatal shooting leaves man dead inside his car in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say shot and killed a man who was sitting inside a vehicle in Southwest Center City.

The shooting occurred at 17th & South Streets on Monday, Sept. 25 at around 11:42 pm.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times to his head and shoulders.

Surveillance video shows the victim pulls his vehicle to the side of the street and then the suspect exits the vehicle from the right rear passenger door and walks away on foot.

The male suspect appears to be in his mid-twenties or thirties and was wearing all black clothing carrying a black backpack.

(Philadelphia Police Department)

He was last seen walking westbound on Kater Street from 19th Street with a semi-automatic gun in his hand.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask that if you see this suspect, contact 911 immediately.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

The city of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.