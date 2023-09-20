Suspect sought after robbing Boost Mobile in West Oak Lane, three days in a row: police

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say robbed the same Boost Mobile store three days in a row on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week.

These robberies all occurred at the Boost Mobile store located in West Oak Lane at 7157 Ogontz Avenue.

In all three robberies, the suspect has entered the store, demanded money from the register and threatened that he had a knife.

(Philadelphia Police Department)

These incidents all occurred between 5:30pm to 7:00pm.

Police ask that if you see this suspect please do not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.