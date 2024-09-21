Suspect sought after sexual assault of girl in Mayfair: officials

A Mayfair neighborhood is on high alert as police search for a man they say broke into a home and assaulted a young girl.

Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit are asking for tips in order to make an arrest. They released surveillance photos of the suspect who, they say, broke into a home on the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue Wednesday, around 2:30 in the morning.

They say he burglarized the victim’s home and then sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl as she slept next to another child in the family.

Investigators say he was caught on camera trying to enter other homes in the area right after the assault.

Detectives say the suspect has distinctive Nike Retro sneakers, with turquoise or blue coloring, mixed with black. He also has a large tattoo on his neck, with the number one above the tattoo behind his right ear.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips are confidential. Or, call SVU directly at 215-685-3251/3252.