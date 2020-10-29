Suspect sought in broad daylight shooting in Point Breeze

Philadelphia police on Thursday released surveillance footage that shows a wanted man open fire on a street corner in Point Breeze in broad daylight.

Authorities said the shooting happened Sept. 5 around 5:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Wharton Street.

The suspect exits a white four-door sedan and begins arguing with an unknown person. After he returns to his car, the suspect gets out again and fire several shots at the unknown person.

Authorities are searching for a man accused of opening fire in broad daylight in Point Breeze.

The suspect then gets back into his car and drives south on the 1300 block of Bancroft Street.

Authorities did not give any information on the victim of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-8477.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest