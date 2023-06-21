Suspect sought in Chester County store robbery, police say

article

Police in Chester County are searching for a suspect they say robbed a store in the Paoli Shopping Center.

The robbery was said to have taken place Sunday, June 4th, in a store at the Paoli Shopping Center, Tredyffrin Township police said.

According to officials, the suspect demanded money from the one employee on duty at the store.

The employee gave the suspect money from the cash register. At no time, did the suspect show a weapon.

Surveillance caught the suspect leaving the area on foot, while getting rid of some of his clothing in nearby dumpsters.

Police are looking for the suspect and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Tom Spurlock at 610-408-3647 or email tspurlock@tredyffrin.org.