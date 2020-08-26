Suspect sought in Cricket Wireless robbery in Nicetown-Tioga

Authorities are searching for a man accused of robbing a cell phone store Tuesday morning in Nicetown-Tioga.

Police say the robbery happened on the 3700 block of North Broad Street shortly before 11 a.m.

The suspect allegedly walked behind the counter, grabbed the cashier by the neck and demanded he open the register. Police say the suspect collected $190 from two registers and fled onto Broad Street before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a medical mask and yellow latex gloves. Authorities say he was wearing a baseball cap, green longsleeved shirt, and dark blue pants.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP