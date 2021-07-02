Suspect sought in gunpoint robbery of Fishtown gas station, police say

Authorities are searching for a man who they say robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint and hopped into a getaway car early Thursday morning in Fishtown.

The Philadelphia Police Department released security footage of the robbery that showed a masked man wearing a blue shirt and light-colored pants enter the Sunoco station mini-market on Susquehanna Avenue just after 3 a.m.

Police said the suspect walked behind the counter and pointed a handgun at a 64-year-old female clerk. The suspect allegedly made verbal threats and demanded money.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the suspect fled inside a white Honda SUV driven by an unknown person, according to police.

Anyone with information on this suspected robbery is asked to contact detectives immediately at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip digitally.

