Suspect sought in Rehoboth Beach boardwalk stabbing

article

Rehoboth Beach police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old man on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Wilmington Avenue on Saturday, June 1 around 10 p.m.

Police say following a verbal altercation, the suspect, a man wearing a gray New Balance sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a backpack and dark colored athletic shoes approached the victim from his left side, removed a knife from his right pants pocket, and while holding the knife in his right hand stabbed the victim in his left side.

According to police, the suspect and three accomplices then fled the scene west on Wilmington Avenue.

The victim, who sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, was removed from the scene and transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police released photos of the suspect from a cell phone video taken by a witness.

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the incident and/or who can provide any information as to the identity and/or location of the suspect and/or any of the accomplices is asked to please contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333.