Suspect sought in unprovoked beating of woman in Center City, 7 others identified

Police have asked for the public's help to identifying a suspect who they believe participated in the brutal and seemingly unprovoked beating of a woman in Center City.

The Philadelphia Police Department on Thursday shared a surveillance photo of the wanted person, who is seen wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.

It's believed the suspect was part of a violent group of teens who ambushed a 34-year-old woman near the corner of 15th and Chestnut streets last Thursday night.

Police say the group continued to punch and stomp on the victim until she became unconscious, then left her injured on the sidewalk.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that authorities believe they have identified the suspects and all are between the ages of 12 and 15-years-old.

Authorities said they have identified seven of the eight suspects and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has approved charges.

Dr. William Corse, the victim's father, said his daughter suffered a broken orbital bone, widespread bruising, and required stitches.

"This is not the behavior of a normal juvenile delinquent," Dr. Corse told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell. "I don’t know if they enjoyed the violence, but this behavior is just subhuman."

Anyone with information on the wanted suspect should call the Philadlphia Police Department immediately.