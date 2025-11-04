Suspect sought in Philadelphia shooting that wounded 7-year-old riding in mom's car
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl as she rode in the backseat of her mother's car.
What we know:
Alfredo Marrero, 30, was named as a suspect in the Oct. 28 shooting that investigators say erupted on the 3000 block of Marshall Street in North Philadelphia.
Police say 7-year-old Azuri Ford was riding in the backseat of her mother's car around 7 p.m. when a shooter fired at least 6 times, striking Azuri once in the arm.
The child was driven to Temple University Hospital where Azuri was treated for a broken arm.
What's New?:
Investigators on Tuesday named 30-year-old Alfredo Marrero as a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.