Suspect sought in Philadelphia shooting that wounded 7-year-old riding in mom's car

Published  November 4, 2025 11:29am EST
Alfredo Marrero, 30, is accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl as she rode in the backseat of her mother's car.

The Brief

    • Alfredo Marrero, 30, is accused of opening fire on a vehicle in Philadelphia, wounding a 7-year-old girl in the backseat.
    • The victim, identified by family as Azuri Ford, was treated for a broken arm.
    • Anyone with information about Marrero's whereabouts is asked to contact police.

PHILADELPHIA - Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man accused of shooting a 7-year-old girl as she rode in the backseat of her mother's car. 

What we know:

Alfredo Marrero, 30, was named as a suspect in the Oct. 28 shooting that investigators say erupted on the 3000 block of Marshall Street in North Philadelphia. 

Police say 7-year-old Azuri Ford was riding in the backseat of her mother's car around 7 p.m. when a shooter fired at least 6 times, striking Azuri once in the arm.

The child was driven to Temple University Hospital where Azuri was treated for a broken arm.

What's New?:

Investigators on Tuesday named 30-year-old Alfredo Marrero as a suspect in the shooting. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

