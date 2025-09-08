Suspect surrenders after barricading himself in shed near train tracks in Lower Merion
LOWER MERION, Pa. - An armed suspect is in custody after authorities said he barricaded himself inside a shed along a set of train tracks Monday morning in Lower Merion.
What we know:
Officers from the Lower Merion Police Department responded to the Overbrook Train Station just before 1 a.m. for reports of an armed man.
Investigators say the suspect was spotted walking on the train tracks by railroad workers and entering a signal shed on the side of the tracks.
It's alleged that the suspect confronted other railroad workers, making threatening statements and brandishing a handgun.
The suspect eventually surrendered to police after about three hours.
Police recovered a handgun from inside the shed. No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said why the man barricaded himself inside the shed.
No charges were reported, but police say the suspect remains in custody.