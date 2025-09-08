Expand / Collapse search

Suspect surrenders after barricading himself in shed near train tracks in Lower Merion

By
Published  September 8, 2025 1:09pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A suspect armed with a gun barricaded himself inside a shed near train tracks in Lower Merion on Monday.
    • Police say the man threatened railroad workers and brandished a gun during a confrontation.
    • The suspect surrendered unharmed after about 3 hours.

LOWER MERION, Pa. - An armed suspect is in custody after authorities said he barricaded himself inside a shed along a set of train tracks Monday morning in Lower Merion. 

What we know:

Officers from the Lower Merion Police Department responded to the Overbrook Train Station just before 1 a.m. for reports of an armed man. 

Investigators say the suspect was spotted walking on the train tracks by railroad workers and entering a signal shed on the side of the tracks.

It's alleged that the suspect confronted other railroad workers, making threatening statements and brandishing a handgun. 

The suspect eventually surrendered to police after about three hours. 

Police recovered a handgun from inside the shed. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why the man barricaded himself inside the shed.

No charges were reported, but police say the suspect remains in custody.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews