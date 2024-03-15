Suspect, vehicle sought in broad daylight murder of veteran, 88, in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have released new video as they investigate the murder of an 88-year-old veteran who was shot as he sat inside of his car in West Philadelphia earlier this month.

The shooting happened back on the afternoon of March 5 on the 100 block of North Dewey Street.

Police say Richard Butler was sitting inside of his SUV when a suspect approached the window and fired multiple rounds into the car.

Butler was hit twice in the chest and later died from his injuries.

On Friday, police released new video showing a suspect in a light-colored hoodie. Police say that suspect was seen driving a silver 2018-2019 Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.

According to investigators, the suspect was seen parking that car, then walking to the scene where Butler was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to contact police.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.