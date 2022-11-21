Suspect in skeleton mask wanted after robbing a Federal Credit Union in Cumru Township, police say

article

Police in Cumru Township are seeking help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a Federal Credit Union.

On Monday, just after 11:30 a.m., police say they were dispatched to Members First Federal Credit Union on East Lancaster Avenue for a robbery that had reportedly just occurred.

Authorities say the suspect entered Members First and jumped over the front counter, displaying a handgun and demanding all the money.

While continuing to display a handgun, police say the suspect then directed the employees to the vault and again demanded all the money.

The suspect reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police.

Investigators describe the suspect as a man, about 5'10", wearing a dark-colored hoodie, sweatpants, a silver skeleton mask, and white sneakers with black trim.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Cumru Township Police Department at 610-777-9595. Anonymous tips can also be made through the Crime Alerts Berks County line at 877-373-9913.