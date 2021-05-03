Suspect wanted for home invasion, sexual assault of woman in Spruce Hill

article

Police in Philadelphia are searching for the suspect involved in a home invasion and the subsequent sexual assault of a woman.

The incident happened on the 400 block of South 45th street at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim awoke to an unknown Black male inside her apartment. The suspect then produced a knife and proceeded to sexually assault the victim multiple times over a three hour period inside her apartment.

The male then left through a basement window and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 16 years of age, dark skin, 150 to 160 pounds, thin muscular build and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing green contact lenses and had his hair in braid that went down to his eyebrows.

He also wore a black hooded sweat shirt, white tank top, gray sweatpants with black zippers & black sneakers and may have cut or dyed his hair per a conversation the complainant had with the male while he was in her apartment.

Advertisement

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter