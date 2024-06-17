Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Saving Hood Mansion: Free historic site still waiting for someone to move it

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 17, 2024 1:39pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Good Day Uncut: Saving the Hood Mansion

Hank Flynn hits the streets of Limerick, PA to explore the Hood Mansion and speaks with those who are hoping to find ways to save the mansion from demolition.

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Just looking at Hood Mansion today, it appears to be just an abandoned house. But, dive a little deeper, and you'll find a piece of true American history.

The 5,000-square foot mansion was built in Limerick, Pennsylvania, in 1834, and was used as part of the Underground Railroad.

It was home to generations of families until the owners walked away in 2008, then abandoned by a development company when plans for a casino fell through.

Now the nearly 200-year-old mansion could be reduced to rubble if no one steps up to save it - free of charge.

That's right, it's free for anyone who wants it - you just have to be able to pick it up and move it off the property!

Related

Iconic Philadelphia ice cream shop in 27-foot-tall cone building is for sale
article

Iconic Philadelphia ice cream shop in 27-foot-tall cone building is for sale

Twistee Treat, a Philadelphia ice cream shop known for it's 27-foot-tall cone-shaped building, has been put up for sale just in time for summer. 

So, can Hood Mansion be rescued? FOX 29's Hank Flynn decided to check it out.

Making his way through rooms littered with graffiti and trash, Hank spoke with Eugene, a man who spent part of his childhood at the mansion.

"It was scary," he said, describing games of hide and seek in the dark, massive home.

And it's the sheer size of the 17-room mansion that makes it so hard to save: it can't be dismantled, and could cost more than $1 million to move!

However, Tyler, who created the Eastern Pennsylvania Preservation Society just for Hood Mansion, isn't giving up hope.

"This is a legacy home," he said. "Tear it down, and you can never rebuild it again."


 