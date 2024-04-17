Suspect wanted for stealing bag of money, pistol-whipping victim in North Philadelphia: police

A man was trying to deposit money when he became the victim of a violent robbery in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The 63-year-old was on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue when he was approached by an armed suspect.

Police say the suspect demanded the victim's bag of money, then hit him on the head with his handgun.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the bag contained $30,000 in cash.

The suspect then fled with the bag of money in a red SUV.

Police are investigating, and asking anyone with information to contact them.