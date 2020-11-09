Police: Suspect wanted in murder of transgender woman Dominique Rem'mie Fells arrested in California

article

Police say a man wanted in connection with the murder of a transgender Philadelphia woman has been arrested in Los Angeles, California.

An arrest warrant was issued for Akhenaton Jones, 36, back in June. Jones was located Monday and is currently awaiting extradition.

According to police, Dominique Rem’mie Fells was discovered floating in the Schuykill River near Bartram’s Garden Dock & Community Boathouse in June.

"The pain of such a loss is always difficult, but it is especially deep as we are in the midst of Pride month—a season typically filled with joy and celebration for many in our community," the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs said in a statement in back June.

“We are committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry, and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia. Know that we see you, we grieve with you, and we join you in solidarity at this time of great sadness."

