Suspect who attempted to carjack 63-year-old in Kensington sought, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect accused in an attempted carjacking, police say.

According to officials, the incident occurred on May 18 at 4 p.m. on the 2200 block of Trenton Avenue in the city's Kensington section.

Police say a 63-year-old man was sitting in his car on Trenton Avenue when the suspect opened the driver's door and pointed an unknown object at him demanding he get out of the car and give him the keys.

After following the orders, the suspect got into the driver's seat of the car, but was unable to start it, according to authorities.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Officials say the suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran south on Trenton Avenue toward Susquehanna Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.