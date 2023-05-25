Man fatally shot on SEPTA bus in Germantown, police say

An investigation is underway in Philadelphia after a man was fatally shot on a SEPTA bus, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting erupted inside a SEPTA bus just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the area of Germantown Avenue and E Bringhurst Street.

Police arrived on scene and entered the bus, where they found a man lying on the ground bleeding, police say.

The man was rushed to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m., investigators say.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the man is currently a John Doe believed to be in his 20s.

Investigators say the partition between the driver and the passenger area was struck by a bullet.

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department collect evidence after a deadly shooting on a SEPTA bus in Germantown.

The 52-year-old bus driver told authorities she heard a confrontation followed by gunshots, Small says.

Authorities say the shooting was captured on the bus's interior and exterior cameras.

The masked shooter fled the bus after the shooting, police say.

According to investigators, eight passengers were on the bus at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.