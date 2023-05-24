Woman shoots man armed with crowbar during road rage incident in Philadelphia: police

Authorities say a licensed gun owner shot and wounded a man who smashed her car window with a crowbar during a rush hour road rage confrontation in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Market Street just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for repots of a shooting victim.

Police found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin and drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the shooting happened about eight blocks away during a road rage incident at the intersection of 30th and Chestnut streets.

Investigators believe that during the confrontation the man approached a 27-year-old woman's car and smashed her passenger's side window with a crowbar.

The woman, who police say is licensed to carry a firearm, fired one shot from inside her car that struck the man in the groin. She then drove to a family members house and called police.

Authorities say the man retreated to his vehicle after being shot and drove several blocks to intersection of 23rd and Market streets where he fell out of his vehicle onto the roadway.

The woman who fired at the man is cooperating with investigators, according to police. She was not injured during the incident.

Investigators are still working to determine what sparked the road rage confrontation. No charges were immediately reported.