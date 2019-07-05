Suspect who licked Blue Bell ice cream ID'd as juvenile; won't be charged as adult

article

Police say they have spoken with the suspect in a viral video seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream before putting it back in the store's freezer, and have identified her as a juvenile.

In the video, which was uploaded to Twitter and has since been watched over 10 million times, the girl was seen licking an already opened tub of Blue Bell's Tin Roof flavor ice cream, and then re-seal the ice cream and return it to a store's freezer.

All tubs of the flavor shown in the video were pulled from that store's shelves.

Lufkin police identified her earlier this week after officers found surveillance video of a female seen leaving the store, who matched the description of the suspect.

The suspect could face up to 20 years in prison if she's charged with the second-degree felony.

Officers were able to talk with the suspect and her boyfriend, who is an adult. They say she is from San Antonio, but tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family.

Police said they were "both forthcoming with what occurred and admitted to the act."

Her name will not be released, because she is a juvenile, but the case has been turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Lufkin police said they do not plan to charge her as an adult, so the juvenile justice system will decide what charges she may face. Police are still discussing if her boyfriend will face charges in this case.

Police also said their investigation was made even more difficult because of a catfish who claimed to be the person who licked the ice cream

The catfish's user name was only different by one letter, and it was the catfish who bragged on Instagram about the incident, and said the following: “Yeah, I really did that. You can call it Flu Bell ice cream now ‘cause I was a lil sick last week. Repost yourself doing this. Let’s see if we can start an epidemic (literally).”

There were several people with similar user names that police had to eliminate before positively identifying the suspect.