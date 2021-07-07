Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Olney, police say

A Philadelphia police officer shot and wounded a suspect who allegedly opened fire on police who were responding to reports of a shooting at a home in Olney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Officers were called to a home on the 500 block of West Somerville Avenue just before 6 a.m. for reports of gunfire. Outlaw said when an officer went upstairs to check on a shooting victim he was met a person who shot towards the officer and another person.

The officer returned fire and struck the shooter in the upper body, Outlaw said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The officer was not hit and retreated to call for help, which prompted a massive police presence that included a SWAT team.

Officers found two shooting victims inside the home, according to an update from police. A 38-year-old man was shot twice in the head and a 68-year-old man was struck once in the neck, police said.

Both victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The younger shooting victim is in critical condition, according to police.

"This incident is just one of the many examples of the dangers that both police and citizens are facing every day here in our city," Outlaw said.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody. No charges have been reported at this time.

