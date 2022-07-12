Suspected shoplifter arrested after getting stuck on roof of Rittenhouse store

A bizarre scene took over a street in Center City Tuesday morning.after a man was spotted on a roof.

The man, a suspected shoplifter, got stuck on the roof of Nordstrom Rack in Rittenhouse after he allegedly fled the store.

Witnesses at the scene said the man was sitting on the roof for more than an hour.

After several alleged negotiations with law enforcement, the man climbed a ladder down from the roof.

He was arrested at the scene, however there has been no word on any charges yet.