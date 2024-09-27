Suspected shoplifter fights with loss prevention officer at Delaware mall: state police

article

Authorities in Delaware are searching for a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Macy's and threatened a security guard when she was confronted.

Investigators say the shoplifting-turned-robbery happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Concord Mall in Wilmington.

The unknown woman was allegedly spotted on surveillance videos taking clothes and merchandise, and attempting to leave the store without paying.

Investigators say when a Macy's loss prevention officer tried to stop the woman, a struggle between the two began and the woman kicked the officer.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

She then implied that she had a gun and reached for her waistband before fleeing the store with the stolen goods, investigators said.

Delaware State Police shared surveillance stills of the suspect, who they described as 5-foot-5, with long black braids.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Delaware State Police.