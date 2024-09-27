TSA stops traveler with handgun in carry-on bag at Philly airport 2 days in a row

TSA agents at Philadelphia International Airport stopped a traveler with a handgun in their carry-on bag two days in a row this week.

The agency says a woman from Norristown was stopped at a security checkpoint after an x-ray scan uncovered the firearm in her bag.

Philadelphia police confiscated the gun and issued the woman a criminal citation, officials said.

TSA's Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero added that the woman can expect that TSA will issue her a "very costly Federal civil penalty."

"When someone brings a loaded gun to one of our checkpoints, it's a risk to everyone in the airport," Spero said in a press release.

The discovery happened less than 24 hours after TSA agents at Philadelphia International Airport stopped a Florida man with a handgun in his carry-on.

"We view firearms as a threat because the intention of the traveler is unknown," Spero said.

Officials have reminded passengers that it is possible to travel with a firearm, as long as it is stored correctly and declared with the airline you're traveling with.

More information on how to travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA's website.

"It’s a fairly simple process," Spero said. "The airline will make sure it's transported in the belly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight."